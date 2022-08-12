Santos Escobar Suggests He Might Join WWE’s Main Roster

Santos Escobar was present at WrestleMania 39’s Launch Party and hinted about upcoming changes for himself in the WWE (h/t to Wrestling Inc). You can watch the full video from WWE and read a highlight from Escobar below.

On what might be seen for WrestleMania next year: “WrestleMania is the Grandest Stage of Them All. The Showcase of the Immortals. Do you know what I represent? I represent mi familia latina. I represent mi familia Mexicana and I represent lucha libre, which means that WrestleMania next year’s WrestleMania might just get grander because Santos Escobar and Legado del Fantasma might just make our WrestleMania debut and call this party Santos Mania!”