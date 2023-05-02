wrestling / News

Santos Escobar Shares What He Has Learned Via His History With Rey Mysterio

May 2, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE Hall of Fame 2023 Rey Mysterio Image Credit: WWE

Speaking recently with Under The Ring, WWE’s Santos Escobar recounted his earliest memories of Rey Mysterio and shared what the veteran has taught him over the years (per Wrestling Inc). Escobar cited the tenure that Mysterio holds in the wrestling industry and the breadth of experience he was able to benefit from by working alongside the Hall of Famer. You can find a few highlights from Escobar and listen to the complete podcast episode below.

On the first time he met Rey Mysterio: Well, he’s a Lucha Libre icon, he’s a Lucha Libre legend, he’s a Lucha Libre Hall of Famer, by the way. I first met Rey when I was about eight or nine years [old]. That was a long time ago. The story is known. My dad told me, ‘You see that kid right there? That’s Rey Mysterio. He’s gonna go places. He’s going to do something in the industry,’ and that was it. And my dad wasn’t lying.”

On his favorite lesson Mysterio taught him: “I think one of the best things that Rey has given me, is the opportunity to actually enjoy. To stop for a second and enjoy what you’re doing. The pressure is a lot, and when you finally get there, all you can think of is, you don’t wanna lose it. […] The one thing he told me is, ‘Relax, enjoy, look around, let’s go.”

