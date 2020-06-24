Sarah Logan Stepping Away From Wrestling For Foreseeable Future

Sarah Logan’s wrestling days are done for now, as she’s stepping away from the industry. Logan, who was released as one among many in April, posted to Instagram revealing that she’s moving away from wrestling “for the foreseeable future.”

She added, “Wrestling is all I’ve known since I was 17 so it’s time I let myself focus on other things and explored other parts of myself. My Instagram is going to be different but I promise it will always reflect me. So if you wanna take this crazy ride then buckle up because things have been moving faster than I can keep up. My efforts have been on @thewildandfreetv and that’s the best way to keep up. We’re releasing some awesome content. I don’t say this enough but I appreciate you guys and hope to see ya down the line.”

Logan previously noted that she’s training for a potential MMA fight.