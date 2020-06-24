wrestling / News
Sarah Logan Stepping Away From Wrestling For Foreseeable Future
Sarah Logan’s wrestling days are done for now, as she’s stepping away from the industry. Logan, who was released as one among many in April, posted to Instagram revealing that she’s moving away from wrestling “for the foreseeable future.”
She added, “Wrestling is all I’ve known since I was 17 so it’s time I let myself focus on other things and explored other parts of myself. My Instagram is going to be different but I promise it will always reflect me. So if you wanna take this crazy ride then buckle up because things have been moving faster than I can keep up. My efforts have been on @thewildandfreetv and that’s the best way to keep up. We’re releasing some awesome content. I don’t say this enough but I appreciate you guys and hope to see ya down the line.”
Logan previously noted that she’s training for a potential MMA fight.
View this post on Instagram
A lot has changed in my life recently and I have stepped away from wrestling for the foreseeable future. Wrestling is all I’ve known since I was 17 so it’s time I let myself focus on other things and explored other parts of myself. My Instagram is going to be different but I promise it will always reflect me. So if you wanna take this crazy ride then buckle up because things have been moving faster than I can keep up. My efforts have been on @thewildandfreetv and that’s the best way to keep up. We’re releasing some awesome content. I don’t say this enough but I appreciate you guys and hope to see ya down the line. 🐄🐓🤘
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Impact Wrestling Handling Removal of Joey Ryan & Michael Elgin Material
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Report That Dusty Rhodes Was Considered For Famous 1996 Great American Bash Powerbomb Spot
- Candice LeRae Issues Statement on Joey Ryan Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- Sammy Guevara Suspended by AEW, Sasha Banks Statement on Guevara Rape Comment, Guevara Apologizes