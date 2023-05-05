Saraya Would Like to See CM Punk Return to AEW, Says He’s Always Been Great To Her

Saraya says she’d like to see CM Punk make his return to AEW. The Outcast member spoke with BBC Norfolk for a new interview promoting All Out in Wembley Stadium in August and was asked about the potential for Punk to return to the company. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On if she’d like to see Punk return: “Absolutely. I’ve said this before with Punk. He’s always been an absolute sweetheart to me. He’s never once had any conflict whatsoever. He’s been very helpful and given a lot advice over the years. Since basically near the beginning of when I was at WWE, he was kind of on his way out, but I remember coming up on live event loops, and he was very nice. Going into WWE Backstage, always very nice. Coming into AEW, he had reached out to me, ‘If you need anything.’ He’s really awesome.”

On the situation between Punk and AEW: “I want whatever is best for business. If people don’t like each other, you have to find that common ground in a professional setting. There are people I haven’t liked over the years, but I’ve never let my personal feelings get in the way of business, at the end of the day. If he was to come back, it would be great for AEW, it would be great for tickets too. Wembley is already doing awesome without anyone announced, but do you bring in the big dogs? Absolutely. We do have Chris Jericho, we do have the Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) and Kenny (Omega), and hopefully, we bring in Punk too.”