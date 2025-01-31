Saraya Confirms Her AEW Contract Is Up In September

Saraya has confirmed the status of her AEW contract, noting that it is currently up in September. The AEW star spoke with TMZ and was asked about her current contract status and more. You can check out highlights below (per Fightful):

On her contract status: “My contract is up with AEW in September, so I don’t know. Maybe I’ll stay with them, maybe not, I don’t know.”

On a potential WWE return down the road: “Yeah, I love WWE. I appreciate everybody there. They made me. They gave me my career and I’m appreciative of that. One day, who knows. I love my time in AEW.”