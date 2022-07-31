Saraya Knight Thinks Sasha Banks & Naomi Might Go Back to WWE Now That Triple H Is In Charge

– Speaking to reporters in a media scrum (via SEScoops) at Starrcast V, former WWE Superstar Saraya Knight (aka Paige) discussed Sasha Banks and her role in the WWE women’s evolution. She also spoke about her belief that Banks and Naomi might now return to WWE now that Triple H is taking the reins on creative in the company. Below are some highlights (h/t to Fightful for the transcription):

Saray Knight on Sasha Banks’ role in the WWE women’s evolution, and Banks possibly going back to WWE with Triple H in charge: “She’s a big part of it. Everyone loves Sasha Banks, right? The Four Horsewomen, in general, are such a big part of the women’s revolution. I think she’ll be back. Now with Hunter in charge and taking the reins, just SummerSlam in general showed how much WWE has changed overnight. I don’t think anyone has 100% been happy with a pay-per-view in a long time, but people were walking about from SummerSlam like, ‘Holy s***. This is a turning point.’ Eventually, Sasha and Naomi, hopefully, will come back.”

On whos he’d want to face if she makes a potential in-ring return: “I feel if I come back, I would love to face Sasha, because it’s a built-in storyline, and she’s a fantastic wrestler. I would love to face Britt Baker. I think she’s incredible. I have to be careful and I still have that mind block right now, but eventually, for the right time and person, I’ll definitely have a match for sure.”

Sasha Banks and Naomi were indefinitely suspended by WWE after walking out of Monday Night Raw in May. It was later rumored that Banks may have secured her WWE release, but those have not yet been confirmed. It was also recently reported that WWE may be looking to reconcile with Banks and Naomi now Vince McMahon has retired as Chairman and CEO.