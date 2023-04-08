Saraya Praises Skye Blue as ‘The Next Big Thing’

– During a recent interview with Superstar Crossover, AEW star Saraya had high praise for new AEW signee Skye Blue, who she says is “the next big thing.” Saraya stated the following on Skye Blue and the AEW women’s division (via Fightful):

“I’m trying to see if I felt like a lot of women at AEW do get their flowers. There’s a lot of incredible wrestlers. You have Willow. I feel like Skye Blue is gonna be the next big thing, too. She’s growing and evolving, although we have to calm her down with wanting to take so many bumps where me and Ruby are just like, ‘chill sister.’ So I feel like a lot of the women in AEW get a chance to be showcased and they’re all awesome. I’m happy that Taya’s there now, Taya Valkyrie. Very happy she’s there. I love Jade as a character. She’s incredible as a character, and she’s constantly training every week to be better, too, which I really appreciate.”

As noted, AEW finally announced Skye Blue’s signing with the company last night.