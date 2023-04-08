wrestling / News
Skye Blue Signs With AEW
AEW has added another member to its women’s roster in Skye Blue. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Blue, who made her debut with AEW in April of 2021, has signed with the company. Khan wrote:
“Some great news for Easter Weekend: One of @AEW’s rising homegrown stars
@Skyebyee is officially All Elite!
Wishing everyone the best on Good Friday!
Don’t miss a great night of wrestling TONIGHT live on TNT starting
10pm ET/9pm CT after Furious 7!
#AEWRampage
#BattleOfTheBelts”
Some great news for Easter Weekend: One of @AEW's rising homegrown stars@Skyebyee is officially All Elite!
Wishing everyone the best on Good Friday!
Don't miss a great night of wrestling TONIGHT live on TNT starting
10pm ET/9pm CT after Furious 7!#AEWRampage#BattleOfTheBelts pic.twitter.com/MZAskjADv4
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 7, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Reportedly Went Off Script During WWE Hall of Fame
- Update On Status of Randy Orton After Recent Return Rumors
- Chris Jericho Reveals One Thing Vince McMahon Didn’t Like About His NJPW Match With Kenny Omega
- Shaul Guerrero Issues Statement On Situation With Sister and Mother, Confirms Some of Sherilyn’s Accusations