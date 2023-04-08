Skye Blue Signs With AEW

AEW has added another member to its women’s roster in Skye Blue. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Blue, who made her debut with AEW in April of 2021, has signed with the company. Khan wrote:

“Some great news for Easter Weekend: One of @AEW’s rising homegrown stars @Skyebyee is officially All Elite!

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 7, 2023