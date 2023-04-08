wrestling / News

Skye Blue Signs With AEW

April 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Skye Blue AEW Image Credit: AEW

AEW has added another member to its women’s roster in Skye Blue. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Blue, who made her debut with AEW in April of 2021, has signed with the company. Khan wrote:

“Some great news for Easter Weekend: One of @AEW’s rising homegrown stars
@Skyebyee is officially All Elite!

Wishing everyone the best on Good Friday!

Don’t miss a great night of wrestling TONIGHT live on TNT starting
10pm ET/9pm CT after Furious 7!
#AEWRampage
#BattleOfTheBelts”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Skye Blue, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading