Sareee On Facing Meiko Satomura at Sareee-ISM Chapter VI, PWI Women’s 250 Ranking, More

Sareee recently spoke about her upcoming match with Meiko Satomura, landing in the top 10 of the 2024 PWI Women’s 250 and more. The Japanese wrestling star spoke with Fightful’s Scott Edwards for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On her match with Bozilla for Marigold: “Bozilla is very special. She is so big and powerful and still very young. She has only done it for a few years. She just started wrestling in Japan, but she is getting better very quickly. She is very good. She made me have my only loss in Marigold and that was a big wake-up call for me. I have not felt that way in a long time. The frustration of that loss and the pressure of I have to win my rematch and defend the title. That made me think of strategies and study. In that short amount of time between the first match and the rematch, Bozilla improved even more. I just happened to be more prepared this time and more experienced. I was able to win against and have my first title defense like her and beat her, I am very happy.”

On getting busted open in the match: “That chair shot to the head outside the ring and to the outside corner post out made it even worse. When I saw the blood, it just made me fire up. As the match continued I think my fighting spirit inside me just bursted. Like a volcano eruption. Yes, definitely. I didn’t feel any pain during the match but after when it all ended, not just my head but there was so much pain and bruises throughout my body.”

On a possible rematch with Bozilla: “Yes, the challenges excite me a lot. I want to wrestle against many foreign pro wrestlers. If there are any chances, I would like to wrestle against Bozilla occasionally because I know she will be improving even more in a short period of time. That makes me want to train harder and be prepared which makes me become a better pro wrestler also. I must train and be prepared to always be above her so that I can win all the time.”

On facing Meiko Satomura at Sareee-ISM VI: “I have always been following her regardless of her retirement announcement. I feel very excited. She was my debut opponent before I left for WWE, and even during WWE for NXT UK but that never happened. So I definitely want to face her in a singles match for sure. I will try my best to make this happen before she retires. That NXT UK title match which never happened has always been in the back of my head since and I just need to make this singles match happen before she retires.”

On ranking #6 on PWI’s Women’s 250 list: “It’s such a great honor and I was so happy to hear that. I couldn’t believe it. Thank you to everyone. I know it’s hard to see my matches since I am in Japan but thank you so much to all of my international fans who watch my match.”

On her conversations with Bull Nakano: “Her congratulating me means a lot to me. She is a legend not only in Japan but internationally as well. I wanted to do Sukeban because it was a great opportunity to work with her. Her advice and all means a lot to me. It’s a great honor. Yes, I can’t say it but she has taught me a lot and has given me many great advice both in the ring and off the ring.”

On a possible match with La Catalina: “Yes, for sure. I hope that I can go to CMLL and wrestle against her one day and if she can come to Japan as well. Even if possible any other country as well. That would be great.”

On other non-Japanese talent she’d like to face in 2025: “Definitely Toni Storm and Athena in AEW for sure. I was planned to have matches at NXT but both got changed and never was able to do so. I know WWE is difficult but if anything was possible then IYO SKY and Tiffany Stratton for sure.”