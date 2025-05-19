Sareee Was Surprised To See Mayu Iwatani’s Exit From STARDOM

Sareee says that she was surprised to see Mayu Iwatani exit STARDOM. Iwatani announced her departure from the company late last month and has since signed with Marigold. Sareee spoke with Pep Shop Collectibles and during the conversation she was asked about Iwatani’s move; you can see highlights via Sareee’s translater below (per Fightful):

On Iwatani’s exit from STARDOM: “Like Sareee-san said, she was planning to fight (Mayu) Iwatani. She was planning to challenge her for her title. But when she lost and then announced she was leaving, Sareee was like, ‘Hey, why? What’s going on here? I don’t understand,’ and she was very surprised by this news. She definitely thinks there might be a chance to go to Marigold and also wrestle her.”

On potentially holding a Sareee-ISM show outside of Japan: “Of course, regarding whether she wants to do the show abroad. Of course she has that feeling of wanting to do it. With the intentions of wanting to do it in different places would be great.”