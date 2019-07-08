WWE News: Sasha Banks Advertised For Upcoming Show, Roman Reigns on Tonight’s Raw, Sami Zayn Promotes Syrian Relief Campaign

– Sasha Banks is being advertised for an upcoming episode of Raw. The Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida has Banks listed among those advertised to appear at the July 22nd episode. It is important to note that WWE.com does not have Banks, who has been on a much-publicized hiatus since WrestleMania, advertised as appearing.

– Roman Reigns posted to Twitter to comment on his match against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre for tonight’s Raw. McMahon will be choosing Reigns’ opponent for the show, leading to Reigns to fire the following shot:

I’m feeling pretty good today, sure you don’t want change the rules again and pick another partner for your team? 😂#Raw https://t.co/tpnaOXJ21B — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 8, 2019

– Sami Zayn posted to Twitter to promote Syrian relief efforts via The Syria Campaign and his own Sami For Syria efforts: