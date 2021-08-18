wrestling / News

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair Reportedly Cleared For This Weekend

August 18, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Sasha Banks Bianca Belair

It was previously reported that Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair both missed two WWE live events over the weekend, although it was never said why. Either way, PWInsider reports that the two have been ‘cleared’ to perform and barring ‘something unforeseen’, will be at Smackdown on Friday and Summerslam this weekend.

There had been concern that the match, a rematch from Wrestlemania 37, would not happen, but it seems everything is a go at this time.

Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks

