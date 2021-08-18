wrestling / News
Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair Reportedly Cleared For This Weekend
August 18, 2021 | Posted by
It was previously reported that Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair both missed two WWE live events over the weekend, although it was never said why. Either way, PWInsider reports that the two have been ‘cleared’ to perform and barring ‘something unforeseen’, will be at Smackdown on Friday and Summerslam this weekend.
There had been concern that the match, a rematch from Wrestlemania 37, would not happen, but it seems everything is a go at this time.
More Trending Stories
- Batista Thinks CM Punk Will Be Bigger Movie Star Than Wrestling Star, Punk Responds
- Samoa Joe Says Triple H Gave Him an NXT Offer a Few Hours After His WWE Release
- Roman Reigns On Using ‘Missionary’ Line In Promo Exchange With John Cena, Paul Heyman’s Impact On His WWE Career
- CM Punk Sparks More Speculation With Cryptic Instagram Post