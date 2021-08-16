wrestling / News
Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair Miss Second WWE Live Event
Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair were pulled from a WWE live event for the second day in a row on Sunday. PWInsider reports that the two stars did not appear at today’s show in Columbia, South Carolina.
This comes after the two were not at Saturday’s show in Charlotte. Both shows saw WWE announce that the two would not compete or appear citing “unforeseen circumstances.”
Details on why the two missed the shows are still not known.