Sasha Banks Reacts To Getting Her Own Action Figure For The Mandalorian

Sasha Banks’ action figure for The Mandalorian is coming soon, and the WWE star posted to Twitter to react. Banks posted to her Instagram account to share pics of the Koska Reeves action figure, which is coming as part of Hasbro’s The Mandalorian Black Series. She wrote:

“Because Main Eventing #wrestlemania37 wasn’t enough. This is REAL! — @starwars preorder now #koskareeves #blackseriesstarwars #starwars”

The figure is set to release on October 1st. You can pre-order it here.