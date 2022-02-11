Sasha Banks Reveals Which WWE Stars She’d Cast in Star Wars

Sasha Banks made a splash on TV with her role as Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian, and she recently revealed which WWE stars she’d cast in Star Wars roles. Banks was a guest on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast and discussed her role in the Star Wars Disney+ show, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On how she found out there was interest in her: “That dream was just like, only when you watch the movie, I’m imagining being in Star Wars. Not ever dreaming that I would ever actually be in Star Wars. And not just Star Wars, The Mandalorian. The number one show in the world. They’re in love with it, they’re in love with it. And it was just such an honor to get the call that I got.

“I got a message and then I got a call from my lawyer because I sent him the message. And I was like ‘Disney wants me to do what? Okay, let’s figure out what this is.’ And then he called me up as I’m trying to go to the beach. He goes ‘you’ve got to get home. Jon Favreau wants to call you right now.’”

On her meeting with Jon Favreau about the role: “He Facetimed me and he’s like ‘I saw you on Hot Ones. I loved your personality, you are great. I would love to write a role for you in The Mandalorian.’ I was like ‘what?’ I was being so cool, I was so no-selling because I can’t believe this is real. This is crazy.”

On which wrestlers she’d cast in Star Wars roles: “Baby Yoda, can I say Hornswoggle? I choose Hornswoggle. Darth Vader would have to be Vince McMahon. Who else? Princess Leah, me. Chewbacca, why am I like seeing a cute little Big E in my head? Yeah, he’s just so cute. Who else? R-Truth as Jar-Jar Binks.”