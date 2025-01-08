Schedule Announced For GCW’s The Collective 2025

GCW has announced the schedule for The Collective 2025 over WrestleMania weekend. The promotion announced the official schedule for the various events to take place on the event, with ticket information to be announced later this week.

The schedule is as follows:

April 17th:

11AM: DEFY Wrestling

3PM: WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow

8PM: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 13

11:59 PM: PROGRESS Wrestling

April 18th:

11AM: Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling

3PM: DDT Pro-Wrestling

7PM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9

11:59PM: Heels Have Eyes: Four The Culture

April 19th:

11AM: Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 10

2PM: TJPW vs. DDT vs. GCW

11PM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break: Clusterf*ck Forever