Schedule Announced For GCW’s The Collective 2025

January 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW The Collective 2025 Image Credit: GCW

GCW has announced the schedule for The Collective 2025 over WrestleMania weekend. The promotion announced the official schedule for the various events to take place on the event, with ticket information to be announced later this week.

The schedule is as follows:

April 17th:
11AM: DEFY Wrestling
3PM: WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow
8PM: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 13
11:59 PM: PROGRESS Wrestling

April 18th:
11AM: Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling
3PM: DDT Pro-Wrestling
7PM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9
11:59PM: Heels Have Eyes: Four The Culture

April 19th:
11AM: Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 10
2PM: TJPW vs. DDT vs. GCW
11PM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break: Clusterf*ck Forever

