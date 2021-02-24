wrestling / News
Scott D’Amore Legitimizes Moose’s TNA World Title Reign On Impact
Moose’s TNA World Title is back in official status at the decree of Scott D’Amore as of this week’s Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s episode, D’Amore restored the championship as an official Impact Wrestling title and booked Moose in a title defense tonight against Jake Something, all as a result of Moose attacking Something and demanding a world title match.
Moose has been carrying the TNA World Title since Impact Rebellion in April of 2020, where he declared himself the reigning TNA World Heavywight Championship. He has “defended” the title on Impact over the last several months, though D’Amore and others have repeatedly said that the title was not recognized and Moose was not a champion.
This makes Moose the first officially-recognized TNA World Heavywight Champion since Lashley held the title in January of 2017. The title was officially renamed as the Impact World Heavywight Championship in March of that year and went through several name iterations due to the company’s merger with GFW before being named the Impact World Championship during Austin Aries’ early 2018 reign.
BREAKING: @ScottDAmore has sanctioned the TNA World Heavyweight Championship as an OFFICIAL World Championship! #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheMooseNation @JakeSomething_ pic.twitter.com/wxnETAIUgQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 24, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley Shares Story of Ric Flair Getting Arrested at an Airport and Blaming Him
- Papa Shango Trends on Twitter Following Randy Orton Vomiting Black Goo on Raw
- Mick Foley Asks WWE Not ‘Mess Around’ With Pushing Rhea Ripley
- Kurt Angle On Pitching WrestleMania 35 Match With John Cena, Wrestling Baron Corbin, Jason Jordan Storyline