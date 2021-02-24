Scott D’Amore Legitimizes Moose’s TNA World Title Reign On Impact

Moose’s TNA World Title is back in official status at the decree of Scott D’Amore as of this week’s Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s episode, D’Amore restored the championship as an official Impact Wrestling title and booked Moose in a title defense tonight against Jake Something, all as a result of Moose attacking Something and demanding a world title match.

Moose has been carrying the TNA World Title since Impact Rebellion in April of 2020, where he declared himself the reigning TNA World Heavywight Championship. He has “defended” the title on Impact over the last several months, though D’Amore and others have repeatedly said that the title was not recognized and Moose was not a champion.

This makes Moose the first officially-recognized TNA World Heavywight Champion since Lashley held the title in January of 2017. The title was officially renamed as the Impact World Heavywight Championship in March of that year and went through several name iterations due to the company’s merger with GFW before being named the Impact World Championship during Austin Aries’ early 2018 reign.