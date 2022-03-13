wrestling / News
Scott Hall Reportedly On Life Support Following Multiple Heart Attacks
March 13, 2022 | Posted by
Scott Hall is on life support after suffering several heart attacks last night, per a new report. Wade Keller of PW Torch reports that the WWE Hall of Famer had three heart attacks last night at a hospital in Marietta, Georgia and is now on life support.
Hall had hip replacement surgery last week, but according to the new report he had a serious complication caused by a blood clot getting loose. Hall is a two-time member of the Hall of Famer, both as a solo inductee through his WWE character Razor Ramon and as part of the nWo.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Hall and hopes for a full recovery.
