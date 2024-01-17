Scotty 2 Hotty Details The Origin of Too Cool

In an interview with AEW Unrestricted (via Wrestling Inc), Scotty 2 Hotty talked about the origin of Too Cool, which started from a conversation he had with Vince McMahon. The team included himself and the late Grandmaster Sexay. The two also often teamed with Rikishi.

He said: “What happened was, that day I go to get a coffee at catering at WrestleMania. The way I remember it, there was nobody else in the room and I go to get a coffee, all the lights go out and a spotlight shines down on me and I feel somebody to my left, and I look, and it’s Vince McMahon,” Garland began. “He’s getting a coffee at the same time. I said, ‘Thank you, sir, for putting me on WrestleMania. It’s a huge moment for me. I don’t know if you know this, I used to wrestle as Scott “Too Hot” Taylor in the independents for a while. Brian, at that time, was Brian “Too Sexy” Christopher. I know you have us in the battle royal tonight, I don’t know if there’s anything to it.’ And he goes, ‘Hmmm, let me think about that.’ And next week, we show up on TV, and we’re Too Much, I’m ‘Too Hot,’ he’s ‘Too Sexy.’“