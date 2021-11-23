Scotty 2 Hotty Reveals Exit as WWE NXT Coach & Producer

– Former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty announced on his Facebook page that he’s requested his release today from WWE. He is stepping down from his role as as a WWE NXT coach and producer. You can read his full statement below:

Today, I have asked for my release from World Wrestling Entertainment. 30 years ago I stepped into a WWE ring for the very first time. I have lived my dream 100 times over. Some of my most special memories will always be from the last five years working with NXT. The black and gold brand was something special and I am proud to have been a small part of that. I always promised myself that I would never be part of something solely for the paycheck and that was where I was at. I told myself that I would walk away if I ever got to that point, so that is what I have chosen to do. Coaching and producing the stars of NXT will always be a highlight of my life. I love you all more than you will ever know.

WWE brought on Scotty 2 Hotty as a coach for NXT recruits back in September 2016. He’s also a former WWE tag team champion and light heavyweight champion.