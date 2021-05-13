wrestling / News

SCU Break Up As Tag Team Following AEW Tag Team Title Match Loss on Dynamite

May 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
SCU are no more after Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels lost their shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles on this week’s Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Kazarian and Daniels lose their match to the Young Bucks in a bloody affair after Daniels was busted open early in the bout.

Daniels and Kazarian announced a while back that their next loss would be their last as a team. The two have been teaming together since 2011, when they teamed up in TNA as Fortune. Kazarian and fellow SCU member Scorpio Sky were the inaugural AEW Tag Team Championships, winning the tournament to crown the initial champions.

