WWE ID Talent Sean Legacy Challenges Je’Von Evans To A Match

WWE ID talent Sean Legacy appeared in the battle royal on last week’s episode of NXT, where he got eliminated by Je’Von Evans. In a post on Twitter, Legacy challenged Evans to a match. He did not specify if it would be for NXT or EVOLVE.

He said: “Man, from WWE ID to Evolve to being in that Battle Royal last week. Man, I felt that passion, that NXT passion I’ve heard so much about. That’s honestly the same energy I am trying to bring to Evolve every Wednesday night on Tubi, and you know something? I’m not an NXT superstar, but hell, why not? I’m gonna throw this out there. I have nothing to lose. Je’Von Evans. You know the roads I’m traveling on the indies right now. You’ve walked in my shoes on this circuit. So if you want to recreate some of that magic we had in the Battle Royal, Je’Von, it’d be an honor for me. Just let me know.”