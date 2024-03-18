Sean Waltman Felt Bad For Steve Williams After WWE Brawl For All Loss

Sean Waltman recently shared his thoughts on the infamous Brawl For All tournament and his reaction to “Dr. Death” Steve Williams’ loss in it. The 1998 shoot-fighting tournament has long been criticized as one of WWE’s worst ideas and resulted in several legitimate injuries, including to Williams who was considered a favorite to win it all. Bart Gunn ultimately won the tournament and went on to face Butterbean at WrestleMania 15 where he was promptly knocked out.

Waltman talked about the tournament in an appearance on Konnan’s Keepin’ It 100, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On McMahon supporting the idea: “Vince was backing it and they knew which f**king guys to ask to do it… They kept changing the rules as they went along because Blackman was destroying everybody! Honestly, if they wouldn’t have changed the rules it would’ve been — unless f**king Bart caught a lucky shot — it would’ve been Blackman with that f**ker.”

On Steve Williams being picked to win: “That was one of our assumptions, and it was sad because we were all in the back watching that. And Dr. Death Steve Williams was a really nice, wonderful guy… The locker room perceived that he was JR’s guy that was the chosen one. As soon as Bart knocked him out, it was like Road Warrior pop 1988 in the f**king locker room and I felt so bad!”