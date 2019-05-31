Sean Waltman Says Cody vs. Dustin Was Double or Nothing’s Match of the Night: ‘I’m So Happy For Dustin’

– On the latest X-Pac 12360, Sean Waltman discussed AEW Double or Nothing and singled out the Cody vs. Dustin match as the best of the night. Waltman said that the match’s sustained heat and how the brothers pulled it off was impressive, and shared his experiences meeting Dustin as a kid. Highlights are below:

On the Dustin vs. Cody match: “It was the best match of the night. It was THE best match of the night, and nothing against, you know, [anyone else], because when you say that, it’s like some people go ‘That’s a put down on any other match that was on.’ Because there was great matches [there]. I mean arguably, one of the best pay-per-views, I don’t know, some people say ever in their minds, just because of the significance of it all. And that was the best match of the show. If you go by the crowd reaction, and the sustained heat from beginning to end, not — okay, there’s moments. There’s great matches to where the people are going f**king apes**t, and there’s parts of the match where they are dead f**king quiet until they get them going again. You know what I mean, right? Even some of the really great matches that have been talked about recently, you find quiet spots in those matches that like, ideally you don’t want to have. And this match didn’t have that. The f**king people were crazy the whole way through, from what I can tell. It was so great. Just I mean, the really important stuff is not the moves. It’s the stuff in between the moves. And that’s all the shit that they did here. The stuff they did in between the moves was brilliant. It was just f**king — it was so great.”

On behind happy for Dustin: I am so happy for both of those guys, but Dustin especially. Because Dustin, he’s admittedly he’s talked, he’s been very open about his struggles and all that. And a lot of that has to do with self-image, and not thinking as high enough about yourself as you should. So when I see him go out there and do that, and everyone piling praise on him for it that he deserves it, just makes me really happy for him.”

On first meeting Dustin years ago: “He was, he was, yeah … When I first started in wrestling, I’m like fifteen years old. I was around Dustin a lot. I didn’t wrestle both think we’d hang out — I don’t know if you know who Buzz and Brett Sawyer were. They were wrestling brothers, kind of like the original Steiner Brothers actually. Buzz was f**king nuts, but we hung out there, Nasty Boys and Dustin, and they worked for Florida Championship Wrestling and I was a Malenko guy. So I was around Dustin a little bit there and I actually met Dustin for the first time when I was about 10 years old. He was at one of the wrestling shows with his dad. I’m so happy for that guy.”

On if he talked with Dustin after: “A little bit, yeah … His mood was amazing. It’s just he’s very middle, like you don’t see a huge sway in emotion. He was pretty stoic and just kinda laid-back vibe. You couldn’t tell from looking at him that he was on Cloud Nine, but he was.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit XPac 12360 with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.