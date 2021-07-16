Sean Waltman Says WWE Is Doing Documentary On Post-9/11 Smackdown

Sean Waltman has revealed that WWE is working on a documentary looking at the first Smackdown after 9/11, which was the first live event after the attacks. Waltman revealed the news on his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast while discussing his experience being on The Bump for nWo week last week. You can check out highlights, per Wrestling Inc:

On his experience on The Bump for nWo week: “It was so nice. It was a really good experience. They had me sign some WWE Topps cards. This set of cards, they were gold plated. They told me the set cost $15,000. I sat down for some talking head stuff. They’re doing a documentary on the SmackDown after 9/11. I have vivid memories of all that. We were the first ones to do anything after that happened.”

On if he was scared of a possible attack in Houston at the post-9/11 show: “No. Obviously, I was traumatized like the rest of the nation. But as far as being scared for anything locally, no. I don’t like to get on planes too much anymore, but they made it worth it for me.”

On what he’s most interested in for WWE’s live return: “I’m really interested to see how the crowds react to all the Superstars as compared to how creative thinks they’re gonna react, or how they’re hoping. Let’s see how that works out. This is a whole new chapter for Roman Reigns’ career. This is on a whole new level compared to s**t he’s done in the past. I think the crowds will take to him exactly how they should. Some will boo, some will cheer because he’s so freakin’ great right now. It’s hard not to, but I think it’s working, at least that’s working how they want it to.”