Season Four of WWE Story Time Officially Announced, Jerry Lawler To Host

WWE has announced that a fourth season of WWE Story Time is coming to the WWE Network, with Jerry Lawler set to take over as the host. The original host was ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund until his passing in 2019. There will be a new episode each week starting October 9. The series will be available on the free tier of the WWE Network. Here’s the announcement:

A new season of WWE Story Time, the animated series that recreates sports-entertainment’s most absurd stories as told by your favorite Superstars, is coming to the Free Version of WWE Network.

Season four kicks off on Friday, Oct. 9, with a new episode available on demand every week.

Along with more off-the-wall, never-before-heard stories, the upcoming season of WWE Story Time will feature the cartoon debuts of several Superstars and Legends.

Jerry “The King” Lawler will lend his voice as the show’s new narrator. He picks up the mantle left by incomparable WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund, who hosted the first three seasons before his passing in 2019.

“I feel honored that they called on me take ‘Mean’ Gene’s place as the host,” Lawler told “Stone Cold” Steve Austin during his recent appearance on The Broken Skull Sessions.

Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Xavier Woods, Ruby Riott and Bret “Hit Man” Hart are among those appearing on the show in animated form for the first time, joining the ranks of illustrated raconteurs like Big Show, The Miz, Christian and Mark Henry.

Don’t miss season four of WWE Story Time, premiering Oct. 9 on the Free Version of WWE Network.