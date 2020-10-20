Second AEW WarnerMedia Show Rumored to Have Been Earmarked for TNT Before Kevin Reilly’s Exit

– As previously reported, AEW EVP and TNT champion Cody Rhodes discussed during a recent interview that the next AEW show will be a separate hour on a WarnerMedia Network. Back in January of this year, WarnerMedia announced the renewal of AEW Dynamite on TNT through 2023, along with a second show that would debut at a later date. Dave Meltzer commented on the story and shared more details on the planned series on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer speculated that the show would’ve likely already debuted in a “normal world,” meaning if the pandemic hadn’t hit and caused various shutdowns. However, Meltzer noted that the show was originally earmarked to air on TNT. Apparently, Kevin Reilly exiting from his executive role as President of Turner Networks put a stop to those plans. Meltzer added, “Obviously, Kevin Reilly’s not there anymore, and at that point, what it was going to be and what it is are two different things. And we don’t know right now.”

WarnerMedia and AEW have not yet announced when and where the new show will debut. Last month, AEW President Tony Khan stated during a media call that the show would debut sometime in 2021. he stated, “I can promise you it will be in the next year, but I don’t know exactly when.”