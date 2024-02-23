wrestling / News
Sendai Girls To Begin Airing On Wrestle Universe Next Month
February 22, 2024
Sendai Girls is premiering on Wrestle Universe on March. The streaming service announced on Thursday that the company will begin airing Sendai Girls Pro starting next month.
The announcement notes that a one week free trial is available for the service here.
Sendai Girls Pro Wrestling has been in operation since 2005
新たな闘い、新たな熱狂🙌
3月より順次、#wrestleUNIVERSE で『センダイガールズプロレスリング』(@senjo2006)の定期配信が始まります！
仙台発、本格女子プロレスの魅力をお届けします✨
今なら7日間の無料トライアル実施中🔥https://t.co/3XzKn6Jiiu#SENJO pic.twitter.com/wPUoKbelh1
— WRESTLE UNIVERSE (@W_UNIVERSE2020) February 22, 2024
