Sendai Girls To Begin Airing On Wrestle Universe Next Month

February 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sendai Girls is premiering on Wrestle Universe on March. The streaming service announced on Thursday that the company will begin airing Sendai Girls Pro starting next month.

Sendai Girls Pro Wrestling has been in operation since 2005

