Serena Deeb On How She’s Prepared For Toni Storm at AEW Double Or Nothing

Serena Deeb battles Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Title at Double or Nothing, and she recently discussed preparing to face the champion. Deep was a guest on AEW Unrestricted and talked about the upcoming match; you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On her preparation for the match: “I have to prepare for everything. She’s got her people on the outside, and Mariah, she’s a great wrestler herself. I really enjoyed getting to know her in the ring a couple weeks ago. [She’s] got Luther, and I don’t know, he’s Luther, he’s crazy. [Laughs] But you got those two to think about on the outside, but here’s the thing about Toni. Yeah, she’s this funny character that everybody loves, but at the same time, she knows what’s at stake in this match, and she knows that, different than her previous opponents, I’m not joking around. I don’t take professional wrestling as a joke.”

On being a threat to Storm’s title reign: “If I remember correctly, when this company started, it was supposed to be a ‘sports-based’ presentation. This was the place for professional wrestling, and let’s look at this ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm character. It’s the exact opposite of what we said that AEW was going to be. In four years, I don’t know how we’ve gotten so far off track, but all of this funny gaga, haha stuff, listen, this is All Elite Wrestling. In my opinion, and I believe a lot of others’ opinions as well, if you’re looking at it from a sports-based, professional wrestling perspective, there is not a better woman in this company to represent than ‘The Professor.'”