Serena Deeb Says Several AEW Women Were Getting Cleared Last Week

Serena Deeb has revealed that a number of women in AEW were getting cleared last week. Deeb spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture and talked about the current women’s division, noting that “a number” of women were at last week’s show getting cleared.

“With the women’s division, there were a lot of growing pains with that and the women fighting for their time and fighting for their spots,” Deeb said (per Fightful). “It’s been a team effort. We have also evolved a lot in the way of the women that have come to the company. We have been very blessed to get women like Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter. The division right now couldn’t be more incredible.”

She continued, “Just last week I saw, I won’t namedrop in case they need to be surprises, but there were a number of women there last week that were getting cleared. It’s really cool because right now the roster is stacked and it’s getting ready to be even more stacked with returning from injury players. We’ll keep fighting for our spots and tomorrow, wrestling Britt on the five-year anniversary, it’s great full circle moment for me. It’s cool to see from four years ago to now. I’m honored to be on the anniversary show. This place has rejuvenated my career and given me opportunities that I could have never imagined would come my way after all those previous chapters. I’m honored to be part of this locker room and continue to set that standard for myself,” she said.

No word on who may be cleared as of yet. AEW Dynamite airs its fifth anniversary show tomorrow on TBS.