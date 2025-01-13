wrestling / News
Serpentico Says Angelico Has Been Out of Action With a Leg Injury
January 13, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with AEW Unrestricted (via Wrestling Inc), Serpentico gave an update on the health of his tag partner Angelico, who he said has been out of action with a leg injury. The two wrestle as the Spanish Announce Project.
He said: ““Once Angelico comes back — he’s been out for a few weeks with a leg injury but he’ll be back soon — I would love to start tagging again. I think we have a very deep tag roster, and I would love to go after those Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships. I’m a big fan of wrestling in general. You can put me in singles, tags, trios, battle royals, I’ll do it all just to be able to say ‘Hey, I was a part of this era of Ring of Honor.“