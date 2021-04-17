wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Attacks Cesaro on Smackdown, Dirty Dawgs Retain Tag Titles
April 17, 2021 | Posted by
– Seth Rollins is by no means done with Cesaro, attacking him in the main event of this week’s Smackdown. Cesaro was facing Jey Uso when Rollins, who lost to Cesaro at WrestleMania, came down and attacked to cause a DQ. After the bell, Rollins shouted from the ramp that “Nothing is over until I say it’s over”:
– Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defended their Smackdown Tag Team Titles on Friday’s show by defeating The Street Profits, and a clip is online:
More Trending Stories
- Billie Kay’s WWE Release Reportedly Shocked Many Backstage, Note On How Kevin Dunn Felt About Her
- New Board of Directors Proposed For WWE, Note On Who It Will Include
- AEW Looking To Tape As Much Content As They Can, Streaming Deal May Be Possible
- Note On Who Made The Impact Deal With Mauro Ranallo, More On His Role