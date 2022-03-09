wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Blacks Out His Social Media Accounts
Seth Rollins looks to be up to something, as he’s blacked out his social media accounts. As you can see in the posts below, Rollins changed the header and profile images for his Twitter and Instagram accounts to solid black images and changed his handles on both to “…”
There’s no word on exactly what’s going on as of yet. Rollins’ opponent for WrestleMania 35 isn’t yet known. He and Kevin Owens were attempting to get on the WrestleMania card by winning the Raw Tag Team Championships, but failed to do so on Monday’s Raw.
Oh… looks like Seth has gone dark on his socials, all blacked out and no bio. Also his Twitter doesn't have his name up just … 🤔 #SethRollins pic.twitter.com/YXYLdy7JiP
— Seth Rollins Fans : Fanpage (@SethRollinsFans) March 8, 2022
please pray for seth rollins, nothing happened to him, he’s just about to have another psychotic break pic.twitter.com/lLYH5CFgTq
— maxx (boophausen) (@krisstatlanders) March 8, 2022
