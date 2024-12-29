Seth Rollins Explains the Benefits of His Family Having a Tour Bus

– During a recent interview with the Jason Khalipa Podcast, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins discussed he and wife Becky Lynch investing in a tour bus. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Seth Rollins on having a tour bus: “When I first got into WWE, … having a bus, at the time, was a status symbol because it’s expensive. If you were a top-earner, you could afford to travel that way. For longevity purposes, it’s night and day.”

Rollins on him and Becky Lynch having the bus with them after they had their baby: “We were so lucky to be able to have [the bus] and to be able to take her with us everywhere and experience her infancy.”

Seth Rollins is nearing his ultimate confrontation with CM Punk. The two Superstars will finally face off at the WWE Raw on Netflix debut on Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The show will stream live on Netflix.

Additionally, Punk and Rollins will both be at tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas ahead of their blockbuster matchup. Tomorrow’s Raw will be the final Raw on USA Network. It will be broadcast live on USA starting at 8:00 pm EST.