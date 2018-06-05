Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins’ Finisher Gets Re-Named Again, Identity of Curt Hawkins’ Raw Opponent, New UpUpDownDown With The Usos vs. New Day

June 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Raw 52118 Seth Rollins

– On last night’s WWE Raw, Seth Rollins’ finish got a new name again. The curb stomp (previously called peace of mind & blackout) is now simply being called “The Stomp.”

– On last night’s WWE Raw, Curt Hawkins competed against “James Harden” on Raw. Harden was Booker T trainee Will Lockhart.

– Here is a new UpUpDownDown, featuring The Usos vs. New Day…

article topics :

Seth Rollins, WWE, WWE Raw, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading