WWE News: Seth Rollins’ Finisher Gets Re-Named Again, Identity of Curt Hawkins’ Raw Opponent, New UpUpDownDown With The Usos vs. New Day

– On last night’s WWE Raw, Seth Rollins’ finish got a new name again. The curb stomp (previously called peace of mind & blackout) is now simply being called “The Stomp.”

– On last night’s WWE Raw, Curt Hawkins competed against “James Harden” on Raw. Harden was Booker T trainee Will Lockhart.

Congrats to my student from @TheOfficialROW Will Lockhart aka James Harden for having a match on #RAW tonight and WINNING! Sorry @TheCurtHawkins, thanks @BaronCorbinWWE, Ha! #DigThat pic.twitter.com/Ya2tMQCY5e — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) June 5, 2018

– Here is a new UpUpDownDown, featuring The Usos vs. New Day…