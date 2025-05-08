Seth Rollins Reveals How He Got To Announce Pick For Chicago Bears In NFL Draft

Seth Rollins announced a pick for the Chicago Bears in this year’s NFL draft, and he recently discussed how that came about. Rollins announced the Bears’ pick in the draft and he appeared on the team’s podcast where he talked about how it happened.

“My manager just got it set up,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “I mean, obviously, we’ve been doing a lot of work with the franchise and the NFL over the past year. I think we saw that the draft was in Green Bay and he reached out and said I’d be interested. And the team said, well, let’s make it happen. You know, let’s see what we can do for day two or day three.'”

He continued, “So I was I think just suffering through many, many seasons of Bears football got me to where I am today. So I think that’s pretty much it, but yeah, it was all him and the NFL for being so gracious and allowing me to take that spot.”

Rollins is currently allied with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker on WWE Raw.