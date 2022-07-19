wrestling / News
Seth Rollins on Riddle: ‘I’ve Hated This Guy for a Long Time’
– As previously reported, WWE announced that Seth Rollins will face Riddle in a singles match at WWE SummerSlam 2022 this month. Rollins commented on the matchup and how much he hates Riddle following the announcement.
Seth Rollins initially tweeted on the matchup, “KING OF THE SUMMER COMIN BACK AT YA!” He later added on Riddle, “I’ve hated this guy for a long time. Nashville is gonna be a reckoning. #SummerSlam #RollinsvsRiddle”
Riddle has previously spoken about his backstage heat in WWE with Seth Rollins. It’s rumored the heat stemmed from body-shaming comments Riddle’s ex-wife made regarding Rollins’ wife and fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. Riddle later apologized to the former WWE Champion for his former wife’s comments.
WWE SummerSlam 2022 is set for Saturday, July 30. The event will be held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be broadcast live on WWE Network and Peacock.
