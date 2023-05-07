wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Pins Omos At WWE Backlash (Pics, Clips)
Seth Rollins battled Omos at WWE Backlash and it was The Architect that got a win on the Nigerian Giant. The match, which was announced seemingly out of the blue, saw Rollins hit two stomps only for Omos to kick out. Rollins then resorted to a ‘Super Stomp’ off the top rope to pin the giant.
