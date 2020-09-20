wrestling / News

Seth Rollins vs. Triple H Set For This Week’s WWE Timeline

September 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins vs. Triple H Raw 22717

The next episode of WWE Timeline premieres this week and looks at Seth Rollins vs. Triple H. WWE Network News reports that the episode, which premieres on Wednesday, will explore the “relationship and rivalry” both on screen and behind the scenes between the two.

Last week’s episode looked at the storyline and feud between Mickie James and Trish Stratus. WWE Timeline airs on WWE Network.

