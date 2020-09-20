wrestling / News
Seth Rollins vs. Triple H Set For This Week’s WWE Timeline
September 20, 2020 | Posted by
The next episode of WWE Timeline premieres this week and looks at Seth Rollins vs. Triple H. WWE Network News reports that the episode, which premieres on Wednesday, will explore the “relationship and rivalry” both on screen and behind the scenes between the two.
Last week’s episode looked at the storyline and feud between Mickie James and Trish Stratus. WWE Timeline airs on WWE Network.
