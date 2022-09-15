Seth Rollins On Which WWE Star Would Make the Best NFL Player, Which Chicago Bear Would Be a Good WWE Star

Seth Rollins is a big fan of the Chicago Bears, and he recently weighed in on which WWE star would make the best NFL player and which Bear could make it in WWE. Rollins was a guest on the Under Center: Chicago Bears Podcast and was asked the two-part question by the hosts. You can see highlights below:

On which pro wrestler would make the best NFL player: “I mean, gosh, who would make a great one? We’ve got some superior athletes, you know? We’ve got guys who have played in the NFL a little bit. Roman Reigns did a stint on some practice squads, Brock Lesnar tried out for the Minnesota Vikings. Gosh, that’s a tough call. There’s a lot of freak athletes. I’m still gonna go with myself of course, but you know, it is what it is.”

On which Chicago Bear would make a good WWE star: “I think as far as Chicago Bears that would make great… WWE superstars, let me think here. Who’s got the personality, man? I mean to me, I love Roquan [Smith], just because he’s so smart. And I think he’s super intense and he brings the physicality every single time. So like, if I had to pick one he’d probably be the guy because I think he can make an immediate impact. I think he can just be tossing dudes around left and right, you know?”

