Seth Rollins On Working WWE Superstar Spectacle, Crowd Reaction To John Cena

Seth Rollins shared his thoughts on working the recent WWE Superstar Spectacle show in India and talked about teaming up with John Cena at the event. Rollins and Cena defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci at the event, and Rollins spoke about the experience on last week’s The Bump. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the Superstar Spectacle show: “That was beautiful. That was great. Getting to India and back was 50 hours in the air. It was a lot of travel and we were there on the ground for less than 24 hours. So it was a lot of travel for one show. A lot of people asked me, ‘How was it? What was it like for you?’ And I said, if the crowd wasn’t the most electric crowd I’ve ever been in front of, I wouldn’t consider going back because of the travel schedule for one show. But they made it so worth it. It was truly an incredible experience.”

On the crowd reactions at the show: “They’re singing my song, they start chanting for Cena, I’m in the ring when John’s music hit — I’m getting goosebumps just talking about it — it was the loudest reaction I’ve ever heard. I’m talking — I’ve been in front of full stadiums packed out, 75,000 people. This place was rabid. When he threw his shirt into the crowd, there was a fight over his t-shirt. It was unbelievable.”