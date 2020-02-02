Several WWE Stars Reportedly ‘Knocked Silly’ At Worlds Collide and Raw

– Several WWE stars were reportedly had their bells rung between Worlds Collide and Raw over the past weekend. Dave Meltzer reported on the latest WOR that Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel, and Roderick Strong were knocked silly at Worlds Collide while Rey Mysterio, Riddick Moss and (as previously reported) Samoa Joe had the same happen on Raw.

Melzer noted that while it’s not confirmed that all six men had concussions, but that they were all “knocked out or knocked silly” in their various matches. We should have a better idea of who suffered concussions (if any) soon if they get held back from returning to the ring. Details on how the injuries were suffered were not clear.