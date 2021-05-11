AEW News: Shahid Khan’s Football Club Gets Relegated, AEW Hypes Tomorrow’s Dark

Shahid Khan’s football club has been relegated from the Premier League after losing their game tonight. Fulham FC lost to Burnley 2-0 on Monday, resultig in their guaranteed relegation. They have three matches left to go but would be relegated even if they won all three games.

AEW president Tony Khan is the Vice Chairman and Director of Football Operations, as well as the General Manager and Sporting Director, of the club.

