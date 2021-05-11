wrestling / News
AEW News: Shahid Khan’s Football Club Gets Relegated, AEW Hypes Tomorrow’s Dark
Shahid Khan’s football club has been relegated from the Premier League after losing their game tonight. Fulham FC lost to Burnley 2-0 on Monday, resultig in their guaranteed relegation. They have three matches left to go but would be relegated even if they won all three games.
AEW president Tony Khan is the Vice Chairman and Director of Football Operations, as well as the General Manager and Sporting Director, of the club.
– AEW posted to Twitter to hype tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark, highlighting the matches as you can see below:
TOMORROW on #AEWDark 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– @boy_myth_legend is in action
– #TheAcclaimed v. @SonnyKissXO + @JANELABABY
– @callmekrisstat looks to remain undefeated since her return
– @TrueWillieHobbs v. Mike Sydal (@YOGASAULT) pic.twitter.com/DKKLGRp9zQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2021
TOMORROW on #AEWDark 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– @JonMoxley & @MadKing1981 are in tag team action
– @MrGMSI_BCage v. @bearbronsonBC
– #LanceArcher is in singles action
– #theFactory w/ @AnthonyOgogo will appear pic.twitter.com/yetqXvPyX6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2021
TOMORROW on #AEWDark 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– #3 ranked #VarsityBlonds will appear
– Dante Martin (@lucha_angel1) & @DiamanteLAX are both in singles action
– #HollywoodHunk + @CezarBononi_ are in tag team action pic.twitter.com/6TRQ8hm9CA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2021
TOMORROW on #AEWDark 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– @SwoleWorld + @Thee_Red_Velvet are in tag team action
– #DarkOrder is in Trios action
– @Pres10Vance v. @RealJDDrake
– @NylaRoseBeast will appear pic.twitter.com/ME6grEwIug
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2021
