wrestling / News
Shane Helms Says ‘I Knew I Shouldn’t Have Answered That Call’ Ahead of News of WWE Release
April 15, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Shane Helms was among the list of names cut by WWE today as a number of in-ring and backstage talents are being let go or furloughed from the company today. It appears Helms referenced the news on Twitter earlier today.
He wrote, “I knew I shouldn’t have answered that call.” You can check out that tweet below. Helms joined WWE in a producer role early last year.
I knew I shouldn’t have answered that call. 😁🤷🏻♂️
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Told to Stop Running Events Several Times Before Being Labeled ‘Essential Business’
- Linda McMahon’s Trump Super PAC Committed $18.5 Million To Florida On Day Florida Designated WWE As An Essential Business
- Booker T Says Ronda Rousey Calling Wrestling ‘Fake’ Is A Slap In The Face To Women in WWE Who Helped Make Her, Says She Should Apologize
- XFL Bankruptcy Filing Rumored to Have Hurt Reputation of Vince McMahon, McMahon Allegedly Spent Less on XFL Revival Than What Was Earmarked