Shane Helms Says ‘I Knew I Shouldn’t Have Answered That Call’ Ahead of News of WWE Release

April 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shane Helms

As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Shane Helms was among the list of names cut by WWE today as a number of in-ring and backstage talents are being let go or furloughed from the company today. It appears Helms referenced the news on Twitter earlier today.

He wrote, “I knew I shouldn’t have answered that call.” You can check out that tweet below. Helms joined WWE in a producer role early last year.

Shane Helms, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

