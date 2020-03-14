Shane McMahon on Coronavirus Possibly Shutting Down WWE, Says Chuck Liddell Should Give Him a Call if He Wants to Get Involved With WWE

– TMZ Sports recently spoke to former WWE Smackdown tag team champion Shane McMahon on Chuck Liddell expressing interest in working with WWE at some point. McMahon was also asked by TMZ about the coronavirus shutting down sports and WWE.

Speaking on the Liddell topic, McMahon stated, “I know Chuck very well, so all he has to do is give me a ring.” He added, “Of course, I’d love to do that with Chuck. that’d be awesome.”

Regarding the coronavirus and how it will affect WWE, Shane McMahon stated, “We’ll have to see if people can gather around, and obviously it’s sanitary. If people can have a good time, then great. If everybody shuts it down, then everybody’s in the same boat. We’ll see what happens. Hopefully not because everyone wants to have a good time.”

You can view a video of TMZ Sports’ chat with Shane McMahon below: