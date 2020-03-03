Chuck Liddell Says He’d be Open to Working in WWE and Pro Wrestling

– TMZ Sports recently chatted with UFC Hall of Famer and MMA legend Chuck Liddell, who talked about interest in working with WWE in the future. 50-year-old Chuck Liddell had his last fight in November 2018 against Tito Ortiz at Golden Boy Promotions: Ortiz vs. Liddell 3. Liddell lost the fight by first-round knockout to his longtime rival at 4:24 in the first round.

Liddell noted that while he’s “officially retired” from MMA “for now,” he said he’d still be interested in getting involved with WWE or pro wrestling when he was asked by the TMZ photographer. Liddell responded, “Oh, of course, yeah. I’d still do WWE, I’d still do pro wrestling. That’d be a lot of fun actually. I’d like that.”

When asked what his dream matchup would be, Liddell mentioned The Rock. He went on about having a wrestling match, “I’d like to have one. I’m impressed by the stuff those guys do. They do some crazy stuff out there.” You can watch a video of that chat with Liddell below.