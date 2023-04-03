Shane McMahon Returns During WrestleMania 39 Attendance Reveal & Gets Hurt, Snoop Dogg Beats The Miz (Clips)

Shane McMahon made his WWE return at WrestleMania 39, but suffered an apparent injury that led to Snoop Dogg defeating The Miz. Tonight’s show saw Miz and Snoop reveal the attendance for night two to be 81,395, meaning a total two-night attendance of 161,892. Miz then took issue with Snoop sanctioning last night’s match where Miz lost to Pat McAfee, which prompted Snoop to introduce the returning Shane.

Shane came down to the ring and they prepared for a match, but moments after the bell rung Shane suffered an apparent injury. Snoop then decked Miz and hit an People’s Elbow on him, picking up a win.

No word on Shane’s condition as of yet. Our live, ongoing coverage of Night Two is here.