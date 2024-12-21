– During a recent interview with Fightful, ROH wrestler Shane Taylor discussed multiple topics, including his feud in ROH with Kenny King and their match at ROH Final Battle 2021. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Shane Taylor on the celebration after his match with Kenny King at ROH Final Battle 2021: “That’s not something we even cleared. We just did it. If this was going to be the last show, if this was going to be the last time people saw Shane Taylor Promotions in a ring of honor ring, we wanted them to see that solidarity amongst the talent. We wanted them to see that belief that we all had in each other and that belief that played a part in the business that we were able to create together.”

On his feud with Kenny King: “Me, personally, obviously selfishly speaking, I think my story with Kenny King was one of the best feuds that ROH ever put across. I believe our Six-Man World Championship run, I believe my TV title run, are some of the most dominant championship runs and some of the most dominant stuff that Ring of Honor has ever produced. I want to get back to that. I want the Ring of Honor World Six-Man Championships back. That brings me back to my point about the championships being used like participation trophies.”

On Dustin Rhodes and the Von Erichs carrying their belts: “It means everything to me, and it should mean everything to anybody who’s ever stepped foot in that ring, that has ever represented the letters ROH. We represent a standard. We represent what’s real in this industry as to all the bullshit that comes around it. When you step into a Ring of Honor ring, you had better be able and better be ready to stand on that reputation and exceed it. That is the pride that me and my guys had in the old era of ROH. And that is the pride that me and my guys have going into this new one. The only way to have that power is to take those championships. So Dustin, Von Erich’s, I don’t know where y’all boys are at, but right now you are walking around with stolen property. They are giving you boys these championships. Maybe they’re hoping that you’ll reach that will make you into the stars and have you have the names that your uncles had. Maybe that’s what they want for y’all. But as of right now, you are simply just in our way.”