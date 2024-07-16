Shane Taylor Recalls Working With Jay Briscoe In ROH

Shane Taylor had a number of encounters with Jay Briscoe in ROH, and he recently looked back on working with the late wrestling star. Taylor appeared on AEW Unrestricted and spoke about his matches with Briscoe, and you can see some highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

On working with Briscoe: “Jay Briscoe demands a level of respect and a level of energy and a level of fight in you that most people can’t bring out of you. It’s a level most people don’t even have… Anything less than [your best] and you’re getting put down and he will not hesitate. He may even like you. The fact that he likes you means that he’s going to respect you enough to beat your ass efficiently.”

On having to be at the top of your game against Briscoe: “Even if you came in ready, he’s was probably still gonna beat your ass. There’s no half-stepping with Jay Briscoe. It brought a level of comfort, it brought a level of excitement, it brought a level of energy and passion from me that very few people get to bring out of me.”