Shaq & Jade Cargill vs. Cody & Red Velvet, More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s Dynamite, which will feature Shaq & Jade Cargill vs. Cody & Red Velvet and more. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TNT:

* Shaq & Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet

* FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express

* Dark Order vs. Private Party, Matt Hardy, & The Hybrid2

* Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: 10 vs. Max Caster

* MJK & Chris Jericho’s AEW Revolution Press Conference