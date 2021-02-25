wrestling / News
Shaq & Jade Cargill vs. Cody & Red Velvet, More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s Dynamite, which will feature Shaq & Jade Cargill vs. Cody & Red Velvet and more. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TNT:
* Shaq & Jade Cargill vs. Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet
* FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express
* Dark Order vs. Private Party, Matt Hardy, & The Hybrid2
* Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: 10 vs. Max Caster
* MJK & Chris Jericho’s AEW Revolution Press Conference
